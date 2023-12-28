India News

Top 7 fastest train in India 2023

Image credits: social Media

Vande Bharat Express

The fastest train in India is the Vande Bharat Express as it covers the speed of 180 km/h

Image credits: Social media

Tejas Express

Tejas Express has an average speed of 110 km/h and is one of three semi-high-speed trains in India.

Image credits: social media

Gatimaan Express

Gatimaan Express travels between New Delhi and Agra in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Image credits: social media

Bhopal Shatabdi Express

Bhopal Shatabdi Express travels a total of 155 km/h.

Image credits: social media

Mumbai Rajdhani Express

Mumbai Rajdhani Express travels between Mumbai Central and New Delhi and travels a distance of 140 km/h.

Image credits: social media

Duronto Express

Duronto Express travels and covers a speed of 135 km/h.

Image credits: social media

Bandra Garib Rath

Bandra Garib Rath train covers 130 km/h.

Image credits: social media
