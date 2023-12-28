India News
The fastest train in India is the Vande Bharat Express as it covers the speed of 180 km/h
Tejas Express has an average speed of 110 km/h and is one of three semi-high-speed trains in India.
Gatimaan Express travels between New Delhi and Agra in 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Bhopal Shatabdi Express travels a total of 155 km/h.
Mumbai Rajdhani Express travels between Mumbai Central and New Delhi and travels a distance of 140 km/h.
Duronto Express travels and covers a speed of 135 km/h.
Bandra Garib Rath train covers 130 km/h.