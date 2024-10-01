India News

Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him

Leadership Roles

He was the President of BJP Dalit Front and Koli Society, representing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

 

Legal Career

Ram Nath Kovind practiced at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for about 16 years until 1993, building a strong legal career.

 

Government Counsel

He served as Counsel for the Union Government in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979, contributing significantly to legal matters.

 

Supreme Court Advocate

Kovind became an Advocate-on-Record with the Supreme Court of India, serving as the Standing Counsel for the Union Government until 1993.

Political Involvement

He joined the BJP in 1977, previously working as a private secretary for then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, enhancing his political experience.

 

International Representation

Kovind represented India at the United Nations, participating in the United Nations General Assembly in October 2002 and contributing to global discussions.

 

Community Contribution

He donated his ancestral house in Paraunkh to serve as a marriage hall, showing his commitment to his native village and community welfare.

