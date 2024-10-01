Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him

India News
He was the President of BJP Dalit Front and Koli Society, representing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Ram Nath Kovind practiced at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for about 16 years until 1993, building a strong legal career.
He served as Counsel for the Union Government in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979, contributing significantly to legal matters.
Kovind became an Advocate-on-Record with the Supreme Court of India, serving as the Standing Counsel for the Union Government until 1993.
He joined the BJP in 1977, previously working as a private secretary for then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, enhancing his political experience.
Kovind represented India at the United Nations, participating in the United Nations General Assembly in October 2002 and contributing to global discussions.
He donated his ancestral house in Paraunkh to serve as a marriage hall, showing his commitment to his native village and community welfare.