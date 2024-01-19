India News
The 51-inch tall idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was installed amid the chantings of prayers.
The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture holding a golden bow and arrow.
On Thursday, photos of the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum were released, but it was covered with a cloth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.
The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust.