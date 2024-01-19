India News

Over 300 Ram-named railway stations to shine bright on January 22

Image credits: Our own

1. Railways prepares for Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony:

Indian Railways to decorate and light up 343 stations named after Lord Ram. Commemorating the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Image credits: Our own

2. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the lead:

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu top the list with 55 and 54 stations named after Lord Ram. Bihar secures the third position in the tally of stations dedicated to the deity.

Image credits: Our own

3. 343 stations echo India's connection with Lord Ram:

343 stations across states symbolize India's cultural association with Lord Ram. This initiative aligns with the deep-rooted connection to Lord Ram.

Image credits: Our own

4. 'Aastha Special' trains and illumination plans:

Stations like Ramachandrapuram, Ramagiri, and others set for transformation. Uttar Pradesh stations like Ramchandrapur, Ramganj, and Ramchaura Road to be decorated and illuminated.

Image credits: Our own

5. Special trains for devotees:

'Aastha special' trains for devotees traveling to Ayodhya for temple visits. Round trip booking requirement for these special trains, with minimal stoppages.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One