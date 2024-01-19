Over 300 Ram-named railway stations to shine bright on January 22

India News
Indian Railways to decorate and light up 343 stations named after Lord Ram. Commemorating the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu top the list with 55 and 54 stations named after Lord Ram. Bihar secures the third position in the tally of stations dedicated to the deity.
343 stations across states symbolize India's cultural association with Lord Ram. This initiative aligns with the deep-rooted connection to Lord Ram.
Stations like Ramachandrapuram, Ramagiri, and others set for transformation. Uttar Pradesh stations like Ramchandrapur, Ramganj, and Ramchaura Road to be decorated and illuminated.
'Aastha special' trains for devotees traveling to Ayodhya for temple visits. Round trip booking requirement for these special trains, with minimal stoppages.