Ram mandir: How AI will help identify rule-breakers at Ayodhya event

India News
Security levels have been elevated in anticipation of the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. This comes following inputs from MHA regarding a security breach.
Approximately 12,000 Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya in response to the heightened security threats.
In response to fresh threats, Uttar Pradesh police have incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and counter potential security risks.
Integrated control rooms have been established to facilitate real-time monitoring of potential threats by various security agencies.
Approximately 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, with 400 in the shrine's vicinity using AI for facial recognition in the designated yellow zone.
The AI-based CCTV surveillance system will aid in detecting frequent visitors or identifying common trends among individuals visiting the temple premises.