Artwork adorns Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple, the city has been adorned with artwork recreating tales from the epic 'Ramayana'.

Wall Painting

Mural paintings can be witnessed at the Airport, Collectorate and Ram ki Paidi Marg.

Beautiful paintings

On the 3000 sq ft wall of CRPF & 1500 sq ft wall of Ayodhya Collectorate building, huge paintings have been done.

Artwork by 40 artists

40 artists from different districts of UP are creating wall paintings on the wall of the department building in an area of about 1200 square feet.

Statues of several devtas

A bronze statue of Maharishi Valmiki is being installed at the Airport, Lord Surya at Suryakund and an Odisha sandstone statue of Lord Ganesha is being installed at Ganesh Kund.

Sculpture Exhibition

Based on Lord Ram & Ramcharita like Lord Ram's Bal leela, Lord Ram's Gurukul Leela, Hanuman Leela, Tadka Vadh, Sita Swayamvar, Ram-Jatayu Milan & Hanuman Sita Milan.

Home studio workshops

Based on Lord Rama's life character workshop will be organized in 10 districts - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly & Lucknow. 

Date of Workshops

This workshop will be held from 1st to 29th February. An exhibition of the artefacts selected in the workshop will be organized in Ayodhya Dham.

Sand art by Sudarshan Patnaik

Sand sculpture artist Padmashree Dr. Sudarshan Patnaik along with his seven associate artists will organize a sand sculpture art camp based on Lord Ram near Saryu River at Nayaghat

Three-day independent photography competition

A three-day independent photography competition will be organized for the photography artists of the state and the country.

