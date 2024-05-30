Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail case: Here's all you need to know

India News
MP Prajwal Revanna has applied for anticipatory bail in three cases, raising questions about his next move.
Prajwal Revanna had earlier committed to attending the SIT inquiry in Bengaluru regarding the cases against him.
Unexpectedly, Prajwal applied for anticipatory bail in all three cases. The court hearing is scheduled for May 31.
The cases against Prajwal are registered at the CID Police Station, Cyber Crime Station, and Holenarseepur Station.
Prajwal is set to leave Munich today at 4 pm. His arrival in Bengaluru depends on the court's decision tomorrow.
Previously, Prajwal sought a week to attend the SIT inquiry but did not appear even after a week. A repeat of this is anticipated. SIT is prepared for his arrival.
The flight from Munich departs at 4 pm. If Prajwal boards, the SIT will be informed. His appearance in Bengaluru remains uncertain.