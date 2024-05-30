 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail case: Here's all you need to know

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Anticipatory bail filed

MP Prajwal Revanna has applied for anticipatory bail in three cases, raising questions about his next move.

Prajwal Revanna vowed to appear before SIT by May 31

Prajwal Revanna had earlier committed to attending the SIT inquiry in Bengaluru regarding the cases against him.
 

Anticipatory bail application raises eyebrows

Unexpectedly, Prajwal applied for anticipatory bail in all three cases. The court hearing is scheduled for May 31.
 

Cases filed across multiple stations

The cases against Prajwal are registered at the CID Police Station, Cyber Crime Station, and Holenarseepur Station.
 

Travel plans to influence legal proceedings

Prajwal is set to leave Munich today at 4 pm. His arrival in Bengaluru depends on the court's decision tomorrow.
 

Previous delays in enquiry

Previously, Prajwal sought a week to attend the SIT inquiry but did not appear even after a week. A repeat of this is anticipated. SIT is prepared for his arrival.

Speculations regarding Prajwal boarding the flight

The flight from Munich departs at 4 pm. If Prajwal boards, the SIT will be informed. His appearance in Bengaluru remains uncertain.
 

