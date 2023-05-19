PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28

India News
The new triangular parliament building is being constructed by TATA Projects.
Initially, the project was bid out at Rs 862 crore. The cost has now increased to more than Rs 1,200 crore.
The new building has two halls, a library, Constitution Hall and offices for lawmakers. It has 150% increase in seating capacity of MPs.
As many as 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha, compared to 543 members in the current House.
The new building can accommodate up to 384 MPs compared to the present 250 MPs capacity.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for new parliament building in December 2020. The construction began in January 2021.