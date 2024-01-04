India News

PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, shares breathtaking pics

Image credits: X

1. Snorkeling adventure

PM Modi embraced adventure by trying snorkeling during his visit to Lakshadweep, sharing his exhilarating experience with enthusiasts.

Image credits: X

2. Lakshadweep's appeal

Encouraging travelers to explore Lakshadweep, PM Modi highlighted its scenic beauty and tranquility, urging adventure lovers to add it to their travel bucket list.

Image credits: X

3. Reflection and serenity

Amidst the serene surroundings, the PM found a moment for introspection, expressing his dedication to working tirelessly for the welfare of India's vast population.

Image credits: X

4. Coastal morning walks

Apart from snorkeling, PM Modi also shared glimpses of his serene morning strolls along the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep.

Image credits: X

5. What is snorkeling?

Offering insight into snorkeling, the activity involves surface swimming using a mask and breathing tube, allowing for panoramic underwater views without deep diving.

Image credits: X

6. Adventurous past

Highlighting a previous adventurous venture, PM Modi featured on Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls, showcasing his resilience in the untamed Corbett National Park.

Image credits: X

7. Internet sensation

The preview of PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode became a viral sensation, revealing a lesser-known adventurous side to the Prime Minister.

Image credits: X
Find Next One