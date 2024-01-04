PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, shares breathtaking pics

India News
PM Modi embraced adventure by trying snorkeling during his visit to Lakshadweep, sharing his exhilarating experience with enthusiasts.
Encouraging travelers to explore Lakshadweep, PM Modi highlighted its scenic beauty and tranquility, urging adventure lovers to add it to their travel bucket list.
Amidst the serene surroundings, the PM found a moment for introspection, expressing his dedication to working tirelessly for the welfare of India's vast population.
Apart from snorkeling, PM Modi also shared glimpses of his serene morning strolls along the pristine beaches of Lakshadweep.
Offering insight into snorkeling, the activity involves surface swimming using a mask and breathing tube, allowing for panoramic underwater views without deep diving.
Highlighting a previous adventurous venture, PM Modi featured on Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls, showcasing his resilience in the untamed Corbett National Park.
The preview of PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode became a viral sensation, revealing a lesser-known adventurous side to the Prime Minister.