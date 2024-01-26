India News

A look at PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron's day in Jaipur

Macron's first day in Jaipur with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron reached Jaipur's Jantar Mantar on Thursday and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Mandir's replica gifted

PM Modi presented Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Jaipur as part of his two-day state visit to India. 
 

Visited local market

In Jaipur, Macron and PM Modi stepped down of their vehicle and walked around the local market near Hawa Mahal. 

Chai pe Charcha

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi sipping on 'kulhar' tea as they walked around the Hawa Mahal. 

Held a roadshow

Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi then embarked on a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate with a stopover at Hawa Mahal.

Received rousing welcome

Macron and PM Modi held a roadshow in Jaipur, where they received a rousing welcome. Later, a private dinner with PM Modi at the Rambagh Palace had been organised.

Large gathering at roadshow

PM Modi and French President Macron wave at the large gathering during their roadshow in Jaipur on Thursday. 

Visited Jantar Mantar

PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. He arrived at Jantar Mantar, a World Heritage Site, where he was received by PM Modi. 

6th leader to be R-Day's chief guest

Macron is the sixth French leader to be chief guest at Republic Day after President Hollande in 2016, Sarkozy in 2008, Jacques in 1998, Valery in 1980, and PM Chirac in 1976.

