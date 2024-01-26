India News
PM Modi presented Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Jaipur as part of his two-day state visit to India.
In Jaipur, Macron and PM Modi stepped down of their vehicle and walked around the local market near Hawa Mahal.
French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi sipping on 'kulhar' tea as they walked around the Hawa Mahal.
Macron and PM Modi held a roadshow in Jaipur, where they received a rousing welcome. Later, a private dinner with PM Modi at the Rambagh Palace had been organised.
PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. He arrived at Jantar Mantar, a World Heritage Site, where he was received by PM Modi.
Macron is the sixth French leader to be chief guest at Republic Day after President Hollande in 2016, Sarkozy in 2008, Jacques in 1998, Valery in 1980, and PM Chirac in 1976.