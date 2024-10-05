PM-KISAN money not received? Here's what to do

India News
PM Narendra Modi has good news for farmers celebrating Dussehra and Diwali. The 18th installment of Rs 2000 under the PM Kisan scheme will be released on October 5.
The funds will be transferred under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. If you are eligible and the money has not reached your account, don't worry.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year. Installments of Rs 2,000 are transferred every 4 months.
Compared to the installment released in June 2024, this time around 2.5 million more farmers will benefit. However, many farmers will be disappointed due to incomplete KYC.
Criteria have been set for availing the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme. Only farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land are eligible.
Go to the PM Kisan website, click on the beneficiary list link, provide all the information, click on Get Report and check your name in the list.
If you have fulfilled the eligibility criteria but have not received the PM Kisan money, the government has provided an option for filing a complaint at pmkisan-ict@gov.in.
If you are unable to mail, you can call the helpline number 155261 or 1800115526. Apart from this, complaints can also be lodged at 011-23381092.