Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here

India News
There are many things to know when traveling by train.
It is said that certain types of goods should not be carried during the train journey.
Everyone has a doubt whether alcohol can be carried on the train.
The rules state that carrying alcohol on the train is completely prohibited.
The reason for this is the flammable nature of alcohol.
If a fire accident occurs on the train, there is a possibility that the fire will spread further due to the consumption of alcohol.
Therefore, a ban has been imposed on carrying alcohol on trains.
