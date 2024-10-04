India's first double-decker cruise facility launched in Ajmer

India News
India's first double-decker electric cruise has been launched on the Anasagar Lake in Ajmer. Powered by solar energy, this cruise has a seating capacity of 150 people.
This is a new attraction for tourists on Anasagar Lake. This electric cruise is now available for tourists. It was inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.
The special feature of this cruise is that it will be operated entirely on solar energy, which will also promote environmental sensitivity.
Spread over two floors, this cruise has air-conditioned facilities, disco lights, a kitchen, and separate bathroom facilities.
There is also a dance floor on the first floor, while there is a rooftop facility on the second floor. Tourists can enjoy a 45-minute ride for just Rs 300.
If someone wants to organize a special occasion like a birthday or wedding party, they can book it. Its cafe will have a variety of fast food and Rajasthani dishes.
The cruise will operate from 11.00 am to 11.00 pm. Keeping safety in mind, the cruise has 16 CCTV cameras and 200 life jackets. Also, a rescue boat will be available.
With this unique experience, Anasagar Lake in Ajmer has now become a new tourist destination for tourists, which will be able to attract tourists from India and abroad.