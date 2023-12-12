India News

Why BJP picked Bhajanlal Sharma

Bhajanlal Sharma is the Brahmin face in Rajasthan and the party plans to please the community before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP intends to use Bhajanlal Sharma to curb the ongoing factionalism in the party.

No matter who was the Chief Minister in BJP, Bhajan Lal Sharma was always a major functionary.

Bhajanlal has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the last two decades.

He has experience at the organisational level. He held the posts state BJP General Secretary for 13 consecutive years. In this period, the President changed thrice but he was not.

According to reports, Bhajanlal is considered close to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. 

