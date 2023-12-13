India News

2001 Parliament attack: 7 things you need to know

Date and incident

On December 13, 2001, armed gunmen stormed the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi, resulting in a deadly confrontation with security forces.

Symbolic target

The attack aimed to strike at India's democratic core, challenging the nation's governance and sovereignty.

Perpetrator identity

Extremist groups based in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were linked to the attackers.

Indo-Pak relations

India accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists, leading to escalated tensions and a military standoff between the two countries.

Security measures

The attack prompted India to bolster security around sensitive government installations, initiating stringent security protocols.

Legal and diplomatic impact

Stringent anti-terrorism laws were passed, and diplomatic efforts intensified to isolate Pakistan internationally.

Legacy and vigilance

The attack left a lasting impact, emphasizing the ongoing threat of terrorism and the need for continuous vigilance and counter-terrorism measures.

