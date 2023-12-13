2001 Parliament attack: 7 things you need to know

India News
On December 13, 2001, armed gunmen stormed the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi, resulting in a deadly confrontation with security forces.
The attack aimed to strike at India's democratic core, challenging the nation's governance and sovereignty.
Extremist groups based in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were linked to the attackers.
India accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists, leading to escalated tensions and a military standoff between the two countries.
The attack prompted India to bolster security around sensitive government installations, initiating stringent security protocols.
Stringent anti-terrorism laws were passed, and diplomatic efforts intensified to isolate Pakistan internationally.
The attack left a lasting impact, emphasizing the ongoing threat of terrorism and the need for continuous vigilance and counter-terrorism measures.