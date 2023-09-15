India News

15-Sep-2023, 02:15:02 pm

Nipah Virus : 6 Restrictions Imposed by Government in Kozhikode

Educational Institutions:

Schools and colleges remain closed until further notice to prevent the virus from spreading among students and staff.

Travel Restictions:

Non-essential travel is discouraged, and strict monitoring is in place for those entering and exiting the district.

Event Authorization:

Public events can only proceed with explicit permission from the district administration.

Hospital Access:

Hospitals are allowing only one bystander per patient, with stringent visitor controls within the premises to minimize the risk of virus transmission.

Limited Gatherings:

Gatherings in front of places of worship have been banned to prevent potential virus transmission within congregations.

Shop Closures:

In select areas, the operation of shops has been suspended to reduce public movement and potential exposure.

