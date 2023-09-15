India News
Schools and colleges remain closed until further notice to prevent the virus from spreading among students and staff.
Non-essential travel is discouraged, and strict monitoring is in place for those entering and exiting the district.
Public events can only proceed with explicit permission from the district administration.
Hospitals are allowing only one bystander per patient, with stringent visitor controls within the premises to minimize the risk of virus transmission.
Gatherings in front of places of worship have been banned to prevent potential virus transmission within congregations.
In select areas, the operation of shops has been suspended to reduce public movement and potential exposure.