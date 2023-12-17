India News
Designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis. It has also designed the BSE tower in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, and the Zydus Corporate Park in Ahmedabad.
It has the capacity of about 4,200 offices ranging from 300 square feet to 7,5000 square feet each. The bourse has nine towers, each with ground plus 15 floors.
27 retail outlets of diamond jewellery will also be opened, for international and national buyers.
All diamond-related activities, such as sale of rough and polished diamonds, manufacturing machineries, software used in diamond planning, lab-grown diamonds, will be available.
The nine rectangular towers are connected by a central spine. The building has a platinum ranking from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).