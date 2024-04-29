India News

Heatwave in India: West Bengal to UP to Kerala on high alert

The latest weather forecast predicts no reprieve for five days for East and South Peninsular India's heatwave.



According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected across Gangetic West Bengal, sections of Odisha, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The IMD cautioned that isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu would experience heatwaves in the coming days.
 

From April 28 to May 1, Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam in Puducherry will experience severe heat waves.

The IMD predicts hot and humid weather in West Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Konkan, and Goa till April 29 and May 1.

The Western Himalayas will get showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until April 30, and Northwest India's plains until April 29.

The hottest temperature was 42 degrees Celsius at Erode, Tamil Nadu. Chennai is sweating under excessive humidity, not 36 degrees Celsius heat waves.

Both the IMD and the WMO predict that 2024 will be the hottest year since temperature tracking began.

The IMD predicts a steady rise in temperatures by May, resulting in severe heatwaves. Nandyal in AP was the hottest site in the country, with 45.6°C above average.

The hot days are expected to exceed average levels in the next months, emphasising North and Central India.

