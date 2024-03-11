5 big Supreme Court quotes on electoral bonds

India News
The Supreme Court deemed the information on electoral bonds "sufficiently available" with the SBI.
A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, warned the SBI of potential contempt proceedings.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court criticized the SBI for its non-disclosure of progress in providing details of electoral bonds.
Asserted that the court's February 15 judgment was "crystal clear" in instructing the SBI to open the sealed cover, collate details, and share information with the EC.
Pointed out that the scrapped electoral bonds scheme mandated the details by the buyer when requested or in case of an offense registration by a law enforcement agency.