Electoral bonds case: 5 significant statements to Supreme Court

India News
SBI stated that it prepared records in accordance with the Supreme Court's instructions. These records contain crucial details such as the date of purchase, denomination and more.
The data related to electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019, and February 15, 2024, providing a overview of transactions within this timeframe.
From April 1, 2019, to February 15, 2024, a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased. 22,030 bonds were redeemed.
Out of the total 22,217 electoral bonds, a notable portion of 3,346 bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019, and April 11, 2019.
Between April 12, 2019, and February 15, 2024, a detailed breakdown reveals that 18,871 bonds were purchased while 20,421 bonds were redeemed.