Ratan Tata’s life story captured in THESE 9 pictures

India News
Former Tata Sons chairman and renowned Indian businessman Ratan Tata is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.
Every Indian is saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata. From PM Modi to the President and a common man have expressed grief. People are sharing emotional posts about him.
This picture of Ratan Tata is from his school days. Ratan Tata was born on 28 December 1937. His parents separated in his childhood. He was raised by his grandmother.
This picture of Ratan Tata is from the time when he went to Cornell University in America for higher education. He received a B.Arch degree from there.
Every Indian knows about Ratan Tata's humanity. He had more attachment to the poor and speechless animals, he had appealed many times on social media for animals, especially dogs.
Let us tell you that every company that Ratan Tata started in the Tata Group went to the heights of success. He took over the reins of the Tata Group in the year 1991.
Before taking over reins of Tata Group, he also worked in LA for 2 years. He did this job for himself. When his grandmother Navajbai Tata's health deteriorated, he came to India.
Ratan Tata did business to fulfill the dream of every Indian. He brought the Lakhtakia i.e. the one lakh rupee Nano car.
Ratan Tata was respected not only by Indians but also abroad. He built such a large empire with honesty that he was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.