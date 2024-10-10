India News

Ratan Tata’s life story captured in THESE 9 pictures

India lost its beloved Ratan

Former Tata Sons chairman and renowned Indian businessman Ratan Tata is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

From PM Modi to President, everyone is saddened

Every Indian is saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata. From PM Modi to the President and a common man have expressed grief. People are sharing emotional posts about him.

Ratan Tata's childhood sorrow

This picture of Ratan Tata is from his school days. Ratan Tata was born on 28 December 1937. His parents separated in his childhood. He was raised by his grandmother.

Studied in America

This picture of Ratan Tata is from the time when he went to Cornell University in America for higher education. He received a B.Arch degree from there.

An example of humanity

Every Indian knows about Ratan Tata's humanity. He had more attachment to the poor and speechless animals, he had appealed many times on social media for animals, especially dogs.

Took over the reins of Tata Group in 1991

Let us tell you that every company that Ratan Tata started in the Tata Group went to the heights of success. He took over the reins of the Tata Group in the year 1991.

Did a two-year job

Before taking over reins of Tata Group, he also worked in LA for 2 years. He did this job for himself. When his grandmother Navajbai Tata's health deteriorated, he came to India.

When Ratan Tata brought Lakhtakia

Ratan Tata did business to fulfill the dream of every Indian. He brought the Lakhtakia i.e. the one lakh rupee Nano car.

Respected abroad too

Ratan Tata was respected not only by Indians but also abroad. He built such a large empire with honesty that he was awarded  Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

