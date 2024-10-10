Walnut custard to sour dal: Ratan Tata's favourite dishes

India News
Famous Indian businessman and kind-hearted Ratan Tata bid farewell to this world on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Ratan Tata was 86 years old, but even at this age, his fitness was unmatched. He kept his diet balanced but loved to eat certain things.
Ratan Tata belonged to a Parsi family. He used to have a Parsi dish called Akuri for breakfast, which is like scrambled eggs but tastes amazing.
Ratan Tata was as simple a person as he was, he used to eat simple food. He loved sweet and sour lentil dal tempered with garlic.
During an interview, Ratan Tata had told that he loved to eat Mutton Pulao Dal and Walnut Custard. Apart from this, he also loved Swiss chocolate.
Ratan Tata was born in a Parsi family. So he liked Parsi food but he loved Gujarati dishes very much.
Tata was a fan of Parsi chef Parvez Patel, who started Garage Restaurant and used to cook for Tata Steel employees, which Ratan Tata used to eat with great fervor.