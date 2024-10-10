Ratan Tata passes away: Know his educational qualifications

India News
Ratan Tata, a Harvard Business School graduate, holds an architecture degree from Cornell University and a leading role in the Tata Group.
Business tycoon Ratan Tata passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Naval Tata is one of the most popular businessmen in the world.
Ratan Tata currently serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, while Natarajan Chandrasekaran holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the Tata Group.
Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonu Tata. His parents separated when he was 10 years old. Ratan and his brother were raised by their grandmother.
Ratan Tata's early education took place at the Campion School and John Connon School in Mumbai. He then went on to complete his schooling at the Bishop Cotton School in Shimla.
At the age of 17, Ratan Tata moved to Cornell University (Ithaca, New York, USA) to pursue a bachelor's degree in architecture. He was awarded the degree in 1962.
Ratan Tata joined Tata Industries as an assistant in 1962. In the same year, he underwent 6 months of training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company.
After completing his graduation, Ratan Tata enrolled in the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He completed the course in 1975.
In 1981, Ratan Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Industries. He took over as the Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts from JRD Tata on March 25, 1991.
The Government of India honored Shri Ratan Tata with its second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.