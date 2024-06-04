West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 6 Key TMC candidates

News
Abhishek Banerjee to Mahua Moitra are 6 of TMC's heavy weight candidates to look out this this election result day. Let's check out the candidates
TMC's South Kolkata candidate Mala Roy seeks her second term from TMC stronghold seat
TMC's star candidate Mahua Moitra is seeking her second term from Krishnanagar constituency
TMC heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee is running for his term from Diamond Harbour seat
June Maliah is contesting from Medinipur constituency with a TMC ticket
TMC's Deepak Adhikary (Dev), bengali actor is contesting from Ghatal constituency
TMC's Sayani Ghosh is contesting from the key Jadavpur constituency