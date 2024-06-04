 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

News

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 6 Key TMC candidates

Abhishek Banerjee to Mahua Moitra are 6 of TMC's heavy weight candidates to look out this this election result day. Let's check out the candidates

Image credits: Instagram

Mala Roy

TMC's South Kolkata candidate Mala Roy seeks her second term from TMC stronghold seat

Image credits: Instagram

Mahua Moitra

TMC's star candidate Mahua Moitra is seeking her second term from Krishnanagar constituency

Image credits: Instagram

Abhishek Banerjee

TMC heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee is running for his term from Diamond Harbour seat

Image credits: Instagram

June Maliah

June Maliah is contesting from Medinipur constituency with a TMC ticket

Image credits: Instagram

Deepak Adhikary

TMC's Deepak Adhikary (Dev), bengali actor is contesting from Ghatal constituency 

Image credits: Instagram

Sayani Ghosh

TMC's Sayani Ghosh is contesting from the key Jadavpur constituency

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One