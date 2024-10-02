India News

Kerala's private bus owners to buy used buses from Rajasthan

Private bus owners in Kerala are bringing in used buses from Rajasthan to combat rising costs.

Cost Reduction Strategy

The private bus industry in Kerala is facing challenges, leading owners to seek cost-effective solutions.

Declining Bus Numbers

The number of private buses operating in Kerala has halved in the past decade due to financial strain.

Financial Strain on Owners

Bus owners highlight the difficulty in managing expenses with rising costs and declining profits.

High Cost of New Buses

A new bus in Kerala costs between 42 to 50 lakh rupees, with over Rs 30 lakh spent on the chassis alone and more than Rs 12 lakh for the body.

Affordable Rajasthan Buses

Used buses from Rajasthan offer significant cost savings compared to purchasing new buses in Kerala.

Rajasthan Bus Pricing

Used buses over eight years old from Rajasthan are available for a maximum price of Rs 11 lakh.

Eight-Year Operational Limit

In Rajasthan, buses run for eight years before being brought to Kerala, where they can operate for another seven years without body code regulations.

Total Cost Savings

The total cost of acquiring and refurbishing a used bus from Rajasthan is significantly lower.

Profit Potential

Bus owners see the potential for a 40% profit margin by using refurbished buses from Rajasthan.

Facilitating the Transition

Groups are actively involved in bringing buses from Rajasthan to Kerala, aiding the transition.

