Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Lesser-known facts about the nation's father

Education in England

Gandhi studied law at University College London, where he was exposed to Western ideas and philosophies that influenced his later beliefs.

 

Journalism

He founded several newspapers, including "Indian Opinion" in South Africa, using journalism to promote his views on social issues and political rights.

 

Experiments with Truth

Gandhi often engaged in personal experiments to understand himself better, including diet changes and practices like fasting, which he documented extensively.

 

Married at a Young Age

Gandhi married Kasturba at the age of 13, and their partnership played a crucial role in shaping his understanding of relationships and family life.

 

Gandhi's Fear of Public Speaking

Gandhi faced intense anxiety about public speaking, often panicking. He gradually overcame this fear, gaining confidence to address larger audiences.

Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

Nominated five times for the Nobel Peace Prize, Gandhi never received the award, despite his profound influence on global non-violent movements.

 

Relationship with Nelson Mandela

Gandhi’s non-violent philosophy deeply influenced Nelson Mandela, who recognized its power in his struggle against apartheid and social injustice in South Africa.

