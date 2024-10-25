India News

Indian Railways passenger rights: FREE amenities IRCTC offers

Indian Railways provides free services

Indian Railways offers several complimentary services to its passengers, especially during long journeys. Do you know which facilities are available for free?

1. Free bedding in AC coaches

If you are traveling in an AC coach, amenities like blankets, pillows, sheets, and towels are available without extra charges. A fee of Rs 25 is charged in Garib Rath Express.

2. Free food during train delays

If your train is delayed by 2 hours or more, you will be provided with complimentary food on trains like Duronto, Shatabdi, and Rajdhani.

3. Free medical facility

If you fall ill during your journey, the railway provides free medical assistance. You need to contact the train staff for this.

Complaint filing facility

If you face any issues during the journey, you can file a complaint online and offline. You can call the helpline number 139 for this.

How to write a complaint?

You can ask for a notebook at the accounts agency, goods shed, parcel office, reservation office, town booking office, etc., and write your problem in it.

