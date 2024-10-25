Indian Railways passenger rights: FREE amenities IRCTC offers

India News
Indian Railways offers several complimentary services to its passengers, especially during long journeys. Do you know which facilities are available for free?
If you are traveling in an AC coach, amenities like blankets, pillows, sheets, and towels are available without extra charges. A fee of Rs 25 is charged in Garib Rath Express.
If your train is delayed by 2 hours or more, you will be provided with complimentary food on trains like Duronto, Shatabdi, and Rajdhani.
If you fall ill during your journey, the railway provides free medical assistance. You need to contact the train staff for this.
If you face any issues during the journey, you can file a complaint online and offline. You can call the helpline number 139 for this.
You can ask for a notebook at the accounts agency, goods shed, parcel office, reservation office, town booking office, etc., and write your problem in it.