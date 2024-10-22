India News

10 Interesting Facts About Amit Shah

Amit Shah was born in Mumbai

Amit Shah was born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai. He hails from an affluent Gujarati-Hindu family. His family later settled in Mansa, Gujarat.

Amit Shah comes from a well-known family

While Narendra Modi comes from a humble background, Amit Shah hails from a prominent family. His father was a successful PVC pipe businessman.

Amit Shah has never lost an election

Amit Shah began his political career in the 1970s as a booth-level worker for the Janata Dal. He has contested 29 elections (including local body elections) and has never lost.

Amit Shah became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2017

Amit Shah served as Gujarat MLA in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2007. He rose to national prominence after becoming a Rajya Sabha member and later BJP President in 2017.

Amit Shah's time in jail

Amit Shah spent time in jail in 2010 in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. He was later granted bail.

Amit Shah met Narendra Modi in 1982

Amit Shah first met Narendra Modi in 1982 during a meeting of the Ahmedabad circle. Modi was an RSS pracharak at the time.

Amit Shah studied Biochemistry

Amit Shah completed his schooling in Mehsana, Gujarat, and studied Biochemistry at CU Shah Science College in Ahmedabad. He joined the ABVP during his college days.

Amit Shah worked as a stockbroker

Before entering politics full-time, Amit Shah worked as a stockbroker and in a cooperative bank in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah led Ahmedabad District Coop. Bank

In 1999, Amit Shah was elected president of the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB), the largest cooperative bank in the country.

Amit Shah headed Gujarat Cricket Association

Amit Shah became the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2014. Prior to this, he served as the president of the Gujarat State Chess Association.

