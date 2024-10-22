India News
Amit Shah was born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai. He hails from an affluent Gujarati-Hindu family. His family later settled in Mansa, Gujarat.
While Narendra Modi comes from a humble background, Amit Shah hails from a prominent family. His father was a successful PVC pipe businessman.
Amit Shah began his political career in the 1970s as a booth-level worker for the Janata Dal. He has contested 29 elections (including local body elections) and has never lost.
Amit Shah served as Gujarat MLA in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2007. He rose to national prominence after becoming a Rajya Sabha member and later BJP President in 2017.
Amit Shah spent time in jail in 2010 in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. He was later granted bail.
Amit Shah first met Narendra Modi in 1982 during a meeting of the Ahmedabad circle. Modi was an RSS pracharak at the time.
Amit Shah completed his schooling in Mehsana, Gujarat, and studied Biochemistry at CU Shah Science College in Ahmedabad. He joined the ABVP during his college days.
Before entering politics full-time, Amit Shah worked as a stockbroker and in a cooperative bank in Ahmedabad.
In 1999, Amit Shah was elected president of the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB), the largest cooperative bank in the country.
Amit Shah became the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2014. Prior to this, he served as the president of the Gujarat State Chess Association.