Who is Madhabi Puri Buch? Know her education, salary and net worth

Business
Madhabi Puri Buch is the current chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), becoming the first woman to hold this position on March 1, 2022.
Before SEBI, Buch served as a consultant for the New Development Bank in Shanghai and was the Managing Director and CEO at ICICI Securities.
As the SEBI chairperson, she oversees India's stock market ecosystem, which is valued at over $3 trillion.
While exact figures aren't publicly disclosed, reports suggest that Buch earns around Rs 3 lakh per month, amounting to over Rs 36 lakh annually.
Buch studied at Fort Convent School, Mumbai, and Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi. She holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
Madhabi Puri Buch is married to Dhawal Buch, whom she met at the age of 18. They married in 1987 and have a son named Abhay.
Hindenburg Research accused Buch and her husband of having ties with offshore funds allegedly used in Adani Group’s financial activities.