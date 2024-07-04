Hemant Soren Net Worth: Know his assets, investments and more

India News
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is now being investigated in connection with a money laundering case, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interviewing him.
A few weeks back, ED agents confiscated a BMW registered to Hemant Soren. The luxury automobile was confiscated from Soren's apartment in Delhi.
According to information given on MyNeta.com, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is well-off. His stated net worth is Rs 8,51,74,195.
Soren's net worth has surpassed Rs 8 crore, while his assets in Jharkhand exceed Rs 2,84,220.
His financial details for fiscal year 2018-19 were reported as Rs 13.37 lakh in personal income.
According to the report, Jharkhand CM owns Rs 25 lakh in bank accounts and has invested over Rs 7,24,612 in stocks, bonds, and businesses.
Soren also has a Post Office account with a balance of Rs 26,81,589 and LIC-ICICI insurance of Rs 70,05,638.
Hemant Soren's personal goods include a Tata Safari (priced at Rs 13 lakh) and a hatchback (worth Rs 60,000). He also owns a Maruti Ciaz, which is worth around Rs 5,50,000.
Other things in his name include a Rs 55,000 gun and a Rs 3 lakh household mat.
Regarding personal assets, Soren has 655 grams of gold valued at Rs 24 lakh and 20 grams of silver worth more than Rs 9 lakh.