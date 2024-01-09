Goa murder case: Why Suchana Seth 'kill' her 4-year-old son?

India News
Seth's arrest stemmed from anguish over an unfavorable court ruling concerning the custody of her child, reflecting escalating discord amid divorce proceedings with her husband.
Amidst the divorce nearing its final stages, Seth expressed dissatisfaction with a recent court verdict regarding her child's custody, intensifying the emotional strain.
Authorities have summoned Seth's husband, currently in Indonesia, to Goa for questioning regarding the tragic incident involving their son.
Law enforcement is piecing together the sequence of events leading to the young boy's tragic demise, aiming to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the murder.
Seth and her son arrived in Goa on January 6, checked into the Sol Banyan Grande hotel until January 10, and suspicions suggest the child might have died on January 7.
Reports indicate that Seth, past midnight, contacted the hotel staff, requesting a cab to Bengaluru despite suggestions for a quicker and more affordable flight option.
Authorities are still grappling with unanswered questions surrounding the distressing incident, seeking to unravel the events leading to the tragic loss of the child's life.