Operation Cactus: How India helped Maldives thwart coup in 1988

In the intervening night between November 2 and 3, 1988, 200–300 armed mercenaries invaded the nation's capital, seizing strategic locations. 
 

Coup Attempt

In November 1988, Maldivian and Tamil mercenaries, supported by businessman Abdullah Luthufi, tried to overthrow President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government. 

Maldives requests for India's help

In response to Gayoom's request, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi sent naval warships and paratroopers to the island nation. Operation Cactus started on the night of 3 November 1988.

Swift Military action

Indian paratroopers and naval forces were deployed to Male, the capital of the Maldives, to neutralize the coup attempt.

Successful Operation

The Indian intervention successfully thwarted the coup attempt, with insurgents killed, captured, or forced to flee, restoring President Gayoom's government to power.
 

Indian Naval Ships

Training ship Tir, Frigate Godavari, Betwa, Rajput, Ranjit, Gomati, Trishul, Nilgiri, Kumbhir, Cheetah and fleet tanker Deepak sailed towards the Maldives.

Hostages recused on November 8, 1988

In an official ceremony on November 8, President Gayoom received the recused hostages. The intervention further solidified India's ties with the Maldives.

Strategic Significance

Operation Cactus's success reaffirmed India's commitment to neighboring security & stability, and its willingness to intervene militarily to counter regional threats to peace.
 

