Chef Manohar to make 7,000kg 'Ram Halwa' for Ayodhya temple

India News
Vishnu Manohar, the celebrity chef, is set to make history in Ayodhya by preparing an astounding 7,000kg of 'Ram Halwa' for the grand consecration of the Ram temple.
Having earned the title of a 'kar sevak' during the temple movement, Manohar's dedication led to a special invitation for the January 22 ceremony.
Manohar aims to feed more than 1.5 lakh devotees, embarking on what he calls a record-breaking endeavor by offering 'prasadam' of such colossal proportions.
The kitchen setup includes a massive 1,400kg steel 'kadhai' with intricate design features, boasting a 10x10ft circumference, and equipped with a heater for preparing the halwa.
The 'Ram Halwa' will comprise 900kg wheat, 1,000kg butter, 1,000kg sugar, 2,000 liters milk, 2,500 liters water, along with nuts, cardamom powder, and blessings from Nagpur.
Scheduled to reach Ayodhya before January 20, Manohar plans to commence the 'prasadam' preparation at dawn.