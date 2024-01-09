India News

Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles

Microplastic Presence:

Researchers discovered hundreds of thousands of microscopic plastic particles in drinking water.
 

Bottled Water Contamination:

One liter of bottled water contains approximately 2,40,000 microscopic plastic particles.
 

Invisible Size:

These particles, not visible to the naked eye, are as thin as one strand of hair torn into seven.
 

Health Concerns:

Due to their small size, these particles can easily enter the body, affecting organs and potentially reaching unborn children during pregnancy.
 

Technological Advancement:

New microscopy techniques allow the precise detection of ultrafine plastic particles in bottled water.
 

Global Warning:

The study, using three popular U.S. brands, serves as a warning for other countries regarding plastic contamination in drinking water.

