Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles

Researchers discovered hundreds of thousands of microscopic plastic particles in drinking water.
One liter of bottled water contains approximately 2,40,000 microscopic plastic particles.
These particles, not visible to the naked eye, are as thin as one strand of hair torn into seven.
Due to their small size, these particles can easily enter the body, affecting organs and potentially reaching unborn children during pregnancy.
New microscopy techniques allow the precise detection of ultrafine plastic particles in bottled water.
The study, using three popular U.S. brands, serves as a warning for other countries regarding plastic contamination in drinking water.