Mohan Majhi net worth: Know Odisha CM's family, education and more

Image credits: Mohan Charan Majhi Twitter

Net worth

As per the affidavit submitted to the election commission Mohan Majhi's movable assets stand at Rs 28.89 lakhs and his spouse's movable assets stand at Rs 67.72 lakhs.

Image credits: Instagram@Mohan Charan Majhi

Land and other details

Majhi owns agriculture land measuring 1.92 acres and his wife owns a few commercial buildings worth Rs 30 lakhs as per the present market value.

Image credits: Instagram@Mohan Charan Majhi

Gold and cars

He owns gold worth Rs 1.20 lakhs and his spouse owns gold worth Rs 1.8 lakhs. He even owns a Forturner worth Rs 25 lakhs.

Image credits: Instagram@Mohan Charan Majhi

Education

He earned a BA degree from Chandra Sekhar College in Champua, Keonjhar, and later obtained an LLB degree from Dhenkanal Law College.

Image credits: Mohan Charan Majhi Twitter

Family

His family has been a pillar of support. His wife and two sons, along with his mother, have stood by him, reflecting the strong familial bonds that have anchored his journey. 

Image credits: Mohan Charan Majhi Twitter
