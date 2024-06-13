Mohan Majhi net worth: Know Odisha CM's family, education and more

India News
As per the affidavit submitted to the election commission Mohan Majhi's movable assets stand at Rs 28.89 lakhs and his spouse's movable assets stand at Rs 67.72 lakhs.
Majhi owns agriculture land measuring 1.92 acres and his wife owns a few commercial buildings worth Rs 30 lakhs as per the present market value.
He owns gold worth Rs 1.20 lakhs and his spouse owns gold worth Rs 1.8 lakhs. He even owns a Forturner worth Rs 25 lakhs.
He earned a BA degree from Chandra Sekhar College in Champua, Keonjhar, and later obtained an LLB degree from Dhenkanal Law College.
His family has been a pillar of support. His wife and two sons, along with his mother, have stood by him, reflecting the strong familial bonds that have anchored his journey.