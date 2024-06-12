 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Kangana Ranaut's salary, perks, allowances REVEALED as MP

Image credits: Instagram

Monthly salary

An MP earns a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh per month. This amount was set after a pay hike in 2018 to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Image credits: @KanganaTeam

Constituency allowance

Kangana will get Rs 70,000 per month as a constituency allowance to cover expenses for maintaining offices and engaging with voters in her area.

Image credits: @KanganaTeam

Office expenses

She will receive Rs 60,000 per month for office expenses, which includes costs for stationery, telecommunications, staff salaries, and more.

Image credits: Facebook

Daily allowance

Kangana will get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 for lodging, food, and other expenses while in the national capital.

Image credits: Social Media

Travel allowance

Entitled to 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also get free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes.

Image credits: kangana ranaut/instagram

Accommodation allowance

Given rent-free accommodations in prime areas, including bungalows, flats based on seniority. Those who don't use official accommodation can claim allowance of Rs 2lakh per month.

Image credits: kangana ranaut/instagram

Medical allowance

Kangana and her immediate families receive free medical care under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which includes treatment at government and select private hospitals.

Image credits: kangana ranaut/instagram

Other perks

 Allotted up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls and receive free internet connection. They are provided with 50,000 units of free electricity and 4k kilolitres of free water annually.

Image credits: kangana ranaut/instagram
