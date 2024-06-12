Kangana Ranaut's salary, perks, allowances REVEALED as MP

India News
An MP earns a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh per month. This amount was set after a pay hike in 2018 to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living.
Kangana will get Rs 70,000 per month as a constituency allowance to cover expenses for maintaining offices and engaging with voters in her area.
She will receive Rs 60,000 per month for office expenses, which includes costs for stationery, telecommunications, staff salaries, and more.
Kangana will get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 for lodging, food, and other expenses while in the national capital.
Entitled to 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also get free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes.
Given rent-free accommodations in prime areas, including bungalows, flats based on seniority. Those who don't use official accommodation can claim allowance of Rs 2lakh per month.
Kangana and her immediate families receive free medical care under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which includes treatment at government and select private hospitals.
Allotted up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls and receive free internet connection. They are provided with 50,000 units of free electricity and 4k kilolitres of free water annually.