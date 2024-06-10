India News
Lok Jan Shakti party leader Chirag Paswan took oath as the member of Cabinet in NDA government’s third term. He won from Bihar’s Hajipur.
The new Modi Sarkar features 7 ex-CM and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is one of them. Popularly known as ‘mama’, he has become a wily leader with a mass appeal.
The daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, Raksha has been sworn into the Modi Cabinet. She contested from Maharashtra’s Raver constituency and won.
The actor-turned-politician is BJP’s breakout star. He helped party open its account in Kerala, becoming party’s first MP after winning the Thrissur constituency.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took oath as a Union Minister in the third Narendra Modi-led government.
BJP party chief has returned to the Modi Cabinet. He was part of the first Cabinet of PM Modi from 2014 to 2019, helming the health ministry. In 2020, he took over as BJP chief.
JD(S) leader is one of the new faces. The son of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda managed to secure a Cabinet berth by allying with the BJP,