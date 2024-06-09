 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

World leaders who attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Image credits: BJP Twitter

1. Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

2. Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

3. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

4. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

5. Nepal PM Comrade Prachanda

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

6. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Image credits: MEA India Twitter

7. Seychelles' VP Ahmed Afif

Image credits: MEA India Twitter
