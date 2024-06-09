// Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls
India News
World leaders who attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Image credits: BJP Twitter
1. Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
2. Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
3. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
4. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
5. Nepal PM Comrade Prachanda
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
6. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
7. Seychelles' VP Ahmed Afif
Image credits: MEA India Twitter
