Narendra Modi sworn-in as PM: Know his salary, allowances and perks

Image credits: Narendra Modi Twitter

Sworn in for 3rd time

India’s general elections are over and Narendra Modi has been sworn in as prime minister for a record-making third term.

Hold important post

As prime minister, Narendra Modi holds a very important position in the country and is charged with the functioning of the country. 

PM's salary

For such a high-pressure job, the PM reportedly gets a salary of Rs 1.66 lakh per month — that comes up to approximately Rs 20 lakh a year.

Details of salary

This amount includes a basic salary of Rs 50,000, an expense allowance of Rs 3,000, a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000, and a daily allowance of Rs 2,000.

Perks

In addition to a salary, as PM, Narendra Modi will also enjoy a host of perks. Of them, the most prominent of them all is the official house he is given at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. 

Security and aircraft

He is also accorded Special Protection Group (SPG) security and the use of Air India One — the exclusive aircraft — for official visits. 

Cars and other details

As PM, he also only travels in a Mercedez-Benz S650 Guard , which according to reports, can withstand bullets and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles.

Accommodation, water and more

Following the retirement of a prime minister, he/she is provided with free accommodation, electricity, water and even SPG security for a five-year duration.

Details declared in affidavit

When Modi submitted his election affidavit , he had declared his personal assets to be worth Rs 3.02 crore, with no investments in bonds, debentures, shares, or mutual funds. 

