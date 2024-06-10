Actor to fashion designer: Chirag Paswan's careers before politics

Politics
The chief of the Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan is currently the National crush of India.
Before stepping into politics, the 41-year-old tried a few other paths.
Chirag Paswan pursued a Computer Engineering degree and is a 3rd Semester college dropout.
In 2011, he played the lead actor in the film ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’ alongside Kangana Ranaut.
The film did not do well at the box office and later Chirag tried hands-on fashion designing.
Chirag first ran for Lok Sabha from Jamui in 2014, and he was re-elected in 2019.
Chirag was elected from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and took his oath of office as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Sunday.