Actor to fashion designer: Chirag Paswan's careers before politics

Image credits: Instagtram

National crush of India

The chief of the Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan is currently the National crush of India.

Image credits: ichiragpaswan instagram

Multiple career's entering politics

Before stepping into politics, the 41-year-old tried a few other paths.

Image credits: X

Degree

Chirag Paswan pursued a Computer Engineering degree and is a 3rd Semester college dropout.

Image credits: X

Acting

In 2011, he played the lead actor in the film ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’ alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Image credits: #kagna ranout instagram

Fashion designer

The film did not do well at the box office and later Chirag tried hands-on fashion designing.

Image credits: ichiragpaswan instagram

Chirag first ran for Lok Sabha from Jamui in 2014, and he was re-elected in 2019.

Image credits: X

Politics

Chirag was elected from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and took his oath of office as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Sunday.

Image credits: X
