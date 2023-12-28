India News

Vijayakanth no more: Actor-turned-politician's controversial journey

Campaign Fiasco: Vijayakanth's Startling Act

In March 2011, Vijayakanth shocked everyone by repeatedly hitting his party candidate, A Bhaskar, in full public view.

Justification and Denial:

Vijayakanth justified his actions by citing a curious trend of those he's "beaten up" becoming successful, while Bhaskar denied the incident occurred.

Assembly Altercation: Vijayakanth's Suspension

In February 2012, amid a heated debate in the State Assembly, Vijayakanth threatened the ruling AIADMK side and made gestures, resulting in a 10-day suspension by the Speaker.

Media Altercations:

Vijayakanth had not refrained from confrontations. A Delhi incident in April 2015 saw him threatening reporters by throwing a microphone during a press meet.

Party Secretary Rebuke: Unexplained Confrontation

During a visit to flood-affected areas in Cuddalore, Vijayakanth reportedly admonished the party's district secretary without a clear reason behind the altercation.

Spat with Media: Controversy Erupts

In December 2015, Vijayakanth allegedly spat at reporters who questioned him about AIADMK's potential return to power, leading to a legal inquiry by the Madras High Court.

