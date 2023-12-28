Vijayakanth no more: Actor-turned-politician's controversial journey

India News
In March 2011, Vijayakanth shocked everyone by repeatedly hitting his party candidate, A Bhaskar, in full public view.
Vijayakanth justified his actions by citing a curious trend of those he's "beaten up" becoming successful, while Bhaskar denied the incident occurred.
In February 2012, amid a heated debate in the State Assembly, Vijayakanth threatened the ruling AIADMK side and made gestures, resulting in a 10-day suspension by the Speaker.
Vijayakanth had not refrained from confrontations. A Delhi incident in April 2015 saw him threatening reporters by throwing a microphone during a press meet.
During a visit to flood-affected areas in Cuddalore, Vijayakanth reportedly admonished the party's district secretary without a clear reason behind the altercation.
In December 2015, Vijayakanth allegedly spat at reporters who questioned him about AIADMK's potential return to power, leading to a legal inquiry by the Madras High Court.