PM Modi's YouTube channel dominates global, Indian political sphere

PM Modi's YouTube channel reaches 2 crore subscribers!

PM Modi's YouTube channel surpasses 20 million subscribers, an exceptional milestone.

Who is in the second spot?

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora has 6.4 million subscribers, which is slightly less than one-third of the subscriber count of PM Modi's YouTube Channel.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes the third spot

PM Modi's YouTube Channel garnered 224 million views, indicating it has 43 times more views than the YouTube Channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi

While the YouTube channel of Rahul Gandhi just gained 22.5 lakh subscribers in 2023, PM Modi's channel has added almost triple the amount in 2023 with 63 lakh subscribers.

Most popular global leader with the most popular YouTube Channel

Global surveys consistently rate PM Modi as one of the most popular global leaders.

His YouTube channel's subscribers and views far exceed those of his global counterparts.

PM Modi's YouTube Channel mirrors his political domination in India

PM Modi's YouTube channel far outperforms other Indian political leaders and parties.

The channel's growth surpasses views and subscribers gained by channels of Rahul Gandhi, INC, and AAP combined.

