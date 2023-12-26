PM Modi's YouTube channel dominates global, Indian political sphere

India News
PM Modi's YouTube channel surpasses 20 million subscribers, an exceptional milestone.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora has 6.4 million subscribers, which is slightly less than one-third of the subscriber count of PM Modi's YouTube Channel.
PM Modi's YouTube Channel garnered 224 million views, indicating it has 43 times more views than the YouTube Channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
While the YouTube channel of Rahul Gandhi just gained 22.5 lakh subscribers in 2023, PM Modi's channel has added almost triple the amount in 2023 with 63 lakh subscribers.
Global surveys consistently rate PM Modi as one of the most popular global leaders.
His YouTube channel's subscribers and views far exceed those of his global counterparts.
PM Modi's YouTube channel far outperforms other Indian political leaders and parties.
The channel's growth surpasses views and subscribers gained by channels of Rahul Gandhi, INC, and AAP combined.