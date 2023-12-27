India News

Adiyogi Statue: 7 interesting facts about 112-feet Lord Shiva statue

Guinness Record:

Adiyogi holds the title of the "Largest Bust Structure" globally, standing at 112 feet.

3D Laser Show:

Adiyogi dazzles with a 3D Laser show depicting the offering of yogic sciences to humanity.

Vastram Offering:

Devotees can tie a black cloth on any of the 621 tridents surrounding Adiyogi as a symbolic vastram offering

Pradakshina:

A two-kilometer circumambulation of Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi, fostering receptivity to Adiyogi's grace.

Linga Offerings:

Devotees offer water and neem leaves to the Yogeshwar Linga.

Amavasya Tradition:

Traditional offerings are made to the Yogeshwar Linga every new moon day.

Multilingual Inscription:

The Yogeshwar Linga features the chant "Shambho" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

