Adiyogi Statue: 7 interesting facts about 112-feet Lord Shiva statue

Adiyogi holds the title of the "Largest Bust Structure" globally, standing at 112 feet.
Adiyogi dazzles with a 3D Laser show depicting the offering of yogic sciences to humanity.
Devotees can tie a black cloth on any of the 621 tridents surrounding Adiyogi as a symbolic vastram offering
A two-kilometer circumambulation of Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi, fostering receptivity to Adiyogi's grace.
Devotees offer water and neem leaves to the Yogeshwar Linga.
Traditional offerings are made to the Yogeshwar Linga every new moon day.
The Yogeshwar Linga features the chant "Shambho" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.