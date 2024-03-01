India News

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: What we know so far

Image credits: X

1. Lunchtime blast:

The explosion happened at approximately 12:45 pm, during the bustling lunch hour when the cafe is typically crowded with patrons from nearby offices.

Image credits: X

2. Investigation in progress:

The blast site has been cordoned off for a thorough investigation. Law enforcement, fire personnel, forensics officials, and sniffer dogs are present at the scene.

Image credits: X

3. CM's statement:

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah conveyed details from authorities, stating that an unidentified person brought a bag containing the explosive device to the restaurant.

Image credits: X

4. Terrorist attack or not:

When questioned about a potential 'terrorist attack,' CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of the incident.

Image credits: X

5. Injuries reported:

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that nine individuals sustained injuries in the blast.

Image credits: X

6. Victim's condition:

A woman seated near the blast site suffered burns as a result of the explosion.

Image credits: X

7. Initial assumptions dispelled:

Initially thought to be a cylinder blast, further analysis suggests a more deliberate and concerning incident.

Image credits: X

8. About the cafe:

Situated in east Bengaluru, The Rameshwaram Cafe is renowned for its South Indian cuisine, adding an unexpected twist to its reputation with this incident.

Image credits: X
Find Next One