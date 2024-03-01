Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: What we know so far

India News
The explosion happened at approximately 12:45 pm, during the bustling lunch hour when the cafe is typically crowded with patrons from nearby offices.
The blast site has been cordoned off for a thorough investigation. Law enforcement, fire personnel, forensics officials, and sniffer dogs are present at the scene.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah conveyed details from authorities, stating that an unidentified person brought a bag containing the explosive device to the restaurant.
When questioned about a potential 'terrorist attack,' CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that investigations are ongoing to determine the nature of the incident.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that nine individuals sustained injuries in the blast.
A woman seated near the blast site suffered burns as a result of the explosion.
Initially thought to be a cylinder blast, further analysis suggests a more deliberate and concerning incident.
Situated in east Bengaluru, The Rameshwaram Cafe is renowned for its South Indian cuisine, adding an unexpected twist to its reputation with this incident.