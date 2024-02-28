THIS Expressway will reduce distance between Delhi-Mumbai

India News
Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an expressway that connects Delhi to Mumbai developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the NHAI.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1350 km eight-lane highway that will reduce the travel time by half between India's two most significant cities.
Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will start from Gurgaon and pass through Jaipur, Ratlam, Vadodara and end in Mumbai.
Mumbai to Delhi Expressway reduces the travel time between these two major cities by 12 per cent, i.e., from 1,424 to 1,242 km.
It has over 2,000 water recharge points and over 94 on-route amenities. It is one of the longest expressways in India.
It comes with a dedicated corridor for installing optical fibre cables, solar power generation systems, and pipelines and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.