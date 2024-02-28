India News

THIS Expressway will reduce distance between Delhi-Mumbai

Image credits: social media

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an expressway that connects Delhi to Mumbai developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the NHAI.

Image credits: social media

1350 km eight-lane highway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1350 km eight-lane highway that will reduce the travel time by half between India's two most significant cities.

Image credits: social media

Expressway passes through five states

Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will start from Gurgaon and pass through Jaipur, Ratlam, Vadodara and end in Mumbai.

Image credits: social media

Reduces travel time

Mumbai to Delhi Expressway reduces the travel time between these two major cities by 12 per cent, i.e., from 1,424 to 1,242 km. 

Image credits: social media

2000 water recharge points

It has over 2,000 water recharge points and over 94 on-route amenities. It is one of the longest expressways in India.

Image credits: social media

Solar power generation systems

It comes with a dedicated corridor for installing optical fibre cables, solar power generation systems, and pipelines and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.

Image credits: social media

Expressway

Image credits: social media
Find Next One