6 oldest languages in the world

Dating back to 3,000 BCE, Sumerian is known for its cuneiform script and is considered one of the earliest written languages.
Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs date back to around 3,200 BCE and were used for religious texts, literature, and administrative purposes.
Believed to be over 5,000 years old, Tamil is one of the oldest classical languages still in use, with rich literature and ancient inscriptions.
Rooted in Indian scriptures, Sanskrit is considered the language of gods and has influenced many other languages.
With a history spanning over 3,000 years, Chinese is one of the oldest languages still spoken today, evolving through various dynasties.
Dating back to around 2,500 BCE, Akkadian was spoken in Mesopotamia and is one of the earliest known Semitic languages, influencing later languages like Hebrew and Arabic.