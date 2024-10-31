Pancreatic cancer: Early warning signs and symptoms

Health
Learn about the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer to aid early detection and treatment.
Pancreatic cancer is a condition characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in the pancreas.
Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits often increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.
Let's see what the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer are.
Abdominal pain or discomfort.
Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to bilirubin accumulation.
Loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss is another symptom.
Constant excessive fatigue is another major symptom. Tiredness, weakness, etc. can all be caused by this.
Changes in bowel movements, constipation, and discoloration of stool can be a sign of pancreatic cancer.
Change in urine colour is another symptom.