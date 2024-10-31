Health

Pancreatic cancer: Early warning signs and symptoms

Learn about the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer to aid early detection and treatment. 

Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a condition characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in the pancreas.

Excessive alcohol, smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits often increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Early symptoms

Let's see what the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer are.

Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain or discomfort.

Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to bilirubin accumulation.

Weight loss

Loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss is another symptom.

Excessive fatigue

Constant excessive fatigue is another major symptom. Tiredness, weakness, etc. can all be caused by this.

Changes in bowel movements

Changes in bowel movements, constipation, and discoloration of stool can be a sign of pancreatic cancer.

Change in urine colour

Change in urine colour is another symptom.

