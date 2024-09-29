GADGET

5 Simple hacks to make your Android phone run faster

Image credits: Pexels

1. Restart Your Phone

Using the phone all day can slow it down a bit due to the hanging process. Google also recommends restarting the phone.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Reduce Apps and Widgets

Delete apps that are not in use or they may consume RAM and processing power in the future.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Remove Animations

Go to the phone section on your mobile and tap a few times on the build number, a toast notification will appear that the feature is enabled.

Image credits: FREEPIK

4. Make Sure There is Space

If you're not sure which apps or files are taking up space, check out Google's Files app to see which files you can delete.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Keep Your Device Updated

Not only does this increase device security, but it also often fixes bugs that slow down your device.

Image credits: Pexels
