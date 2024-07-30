iPhone 16 series coming soon! 7 amazing features to look forward to

GADGET
With iOS 18, Siri will make use of on-device Apple Intelligence, but when it comes to answering queries, the personal assistant will resort to ChatGPT.
The personal assistant will soon be more conversational and understand the query even when if mispronounce words.
Similar to Google's Magic Eraser, the Clean Up tool on iOS 18 can identify and help remove objects from the image background.
The upcoming feature also features several customisation options like a smoothing slider to change the speed of the pointer, Snap to Item and Dwell Control.
The upcoming functionality works with both iMessage and SMS. If you use iMessage, you will be able to send and receive messages as usual.
With iPhone 16, users will be able to get writing suggestions from the AI powered writing assistant, get audio transcriptions, solve math equations to name a few.
To generate a new emoji, users will have to type a description and you are good to go. Apple says you can also create a Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos.