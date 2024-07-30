GADGET

iPhone 16 series coming soon! 7 amazing features to look forward to

Image credits: Twitter

1. ChatGPT integration

With iOS 18, Siri will make use of on-device Apple Intelligence, but when it comes to answering queries, the personal assistant will resort to ChatGPT.

Image credits: our own

2. New and improved Siri

The personal assistant will soon be more conversational and understand the query even when if mispronounce words. 

Image credits: our own

3. Clean Up tool

Similar to Google's Magic Eraser, the Clean Up tool on iOS 18 can identify and help remove objects from the image background.

Image credits: social media

4. Eye Tracking

The upcoming feature also features several customisation options like a smoothing slider to change the speed of the pointer, Snap to Item and Dwell Control. 

Image credits: social media

5. Satellite messaging via iMessage and SMS

The upcoming functionality works with both iMessage and SMS. If you use iMessage, you will be able to send and receive messages as usual.

Image credits: Apple Website

6. Updated Notes app

With iPhone 16, users will be able to get writing suggestions from the AI powered writing assistant, get audio transcriptions, solve math equations to name a few.

Image credits: Apple Website

7. Genmoji

To generate a new emoji, users will have to type a description and you are good to go. Apple says you can also create a Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos.

Image credits: Apple Website
