Motorola Edge 50 launched in India: 5 reasons why you should BUY it

The Motorola Edge 50 comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with 360Hz touch rate, wide DCI-P3 colour range, and 1,600nits of peak brightness.
Sports a 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C primary camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, you will get a 13MP front facing camera.
Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging. Motorola has also given support for 15W wireless charging.
The new Moto phone is also IP68 rated, meaning it is water resistant in water to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.
The Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs 27,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and some retail stores across India, starting 8 August 2024.
Motorola Edge 50 will compete against the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme 13 Pro and more. It will go on sale in India on Flipkart.